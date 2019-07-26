Rick Ross – “Gold Roses” (ft. Drake)

Rick Ross is back with a new song called “Gold Roses.” The single, which includes a new verse from Drake, is slated to appear on Ross’ upcoming album Port of Miami 2, which arrives on August 9 via MMG/Epic.

Port of Miami 2 is the sequel to Ross’ 2006 studio debut Port of Miami. His latest album Rather You Than Me dropped back in 2017 with album art from Mr. Brainwash, a street-artist with work oddly similar to Banksy. Since then, Ross has released songs with Future, appeared on an A$AP Ferg remix, and had a near-death experience that put him in the hospital.

Most recently, the rapper appeared on “Money In the Grave,” one of two Drake songs released in June after the Toronto Raptors took home their first-ever NBA Title. Check out “Gold Roses” below.