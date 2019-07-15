Post Malone Announces North American Tour

Post Malone is hitting the road this fall for a new tour in North America. Post Malone has announced his Runaway Tour, with support from Swae Lee and Los Angeles artist Tyla Yaweh. The announcement comes days after Post released his new single, “Goodbyes” with Young Thug, perhaps hinting that a new album may arrive ahead of the road trip.

The Runaway Tour is set to begin on September 14 in Tacoma, Washington and will make stops in Las Vegas, Toronto, Atlanta, and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour will wrap up in Los Angeles just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Post Malone’s last album was 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys. Since then, Post has shared the singles “Wow” and the aforementioned “Goodbyes,” but his biggest release was his collaboration with tour partner Swae Lee on the No. 1 hit “Sunflower” for the movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Check out the tour schedule below.

Post Malone’s Runaway Tour:

09/14 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

09/16 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/17 Portland, OR – MODA Center

09/19 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

09/21 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

09/22 Las Vegas, CA – Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

09/29 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/3 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10/6 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

10/9 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/11 Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

10/12 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/17 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

10/18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/20 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

10/24 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/25 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Arena

10/27 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival

10/29 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

11/2 Dallas, TX – Posty Fest

11/5 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11/8 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

11/10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/14 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

11/16 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

11/20 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum