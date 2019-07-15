News \
Post Malone Announces North American Tour
Post Malone is hitting the road this fall for a new tour in North America. Post Malone has announced his Runaway Tour, with support from Swae Lee and Los Angeles artist Tyla Yaweh. The announcement comes days after Post released his new single, “Goodbyes” with Young Thug, perhaps hinting that a new album may arrive ahead of the road trip.
The Runaway Tour is set to begin on September 14 in Tacoma, Washington and will make stops in Las Vegas, Toronto, Atlanta, and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour will wrap up in Los Angeles just ahead of Thanksgiving.
Post Malone’s last album was 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys. Since then, Post has shared the singles “Wow” and the aforementioned “Goodbyes,” but his biggest release was his collaboration with tour partner Swae Lee on the No. 1 hit “Sunflower” for the movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Check out the tour schedule below.
Post Malone’s Runaway Tour:
09/14 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
09/16 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/17 Portland, OR – MODA Center
09/19 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
09/21 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
09/22 Las Vegas, CA – Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
09/29 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10/3 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10/6 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
10/9 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/11 Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
10/12 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10/14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/17 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
10/18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/20 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
10/24 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
10/25 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Arena
10/27 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival
10/29 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
11/2 Dallas, TX – Posty Fest
11/5 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11/8 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
11/10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/14 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
11/16 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
11/20 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum