Polo G Announces Tour

Polo G just released one of the best rap albums of the year, Die A Legend, and is getting ready for a victory lap. He’s just announced a string of U.S. tour dates set for later this year, with shows in most major cities; kicking things off this August in St. Louis, he’ll tour the country before wrapping up at Rolling Loud Bay Area on September 29. Luh Kel will be supporting throughout.

Last week (June 29), Die A Legend sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart; “Pop Out” (ft. Lil Tjay) peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. We profiled Polo G for June’s Rap Monthly column—revisit it here, and find the full list of tour dates below via Instagram.