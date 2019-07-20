News \
Pitchfork Music Festival Evacuated Due to Dangerous Weather Conditions [UPDATE]
Music festivals are dropping like flies. In the past 24 hours alone, festivals have been cancelled because of heat, ICE, and birds. And now Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 is being evacuated due to dangerous weather conditions; as if the heat wave sweeping the nation wasn’t enough, it’s supposed to thunderstorm in Chicago tonight and tomorrow.
The announcement was made during Parquet Courts’ set, cutting their performance short. Kurt Vile, Amber Mark, Stereolab, Freddie Gibbs, Belle & Sebastian, Jeremih, and the Isley Brothers were all scheduled to perform later in the evening. In a statement, festival organizers say that they are “watching the weather and will let you know soon if we are re-opening the festival.”
Today is the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival; yesterday saw performances from Sky Ferreira, Haim, Low, and more.
Update (7:25pm EST): Pitchfork Music Festival organizers have announced that the event is continuing into tonight. Sets from Stereolab and Freddie Gibbs will continue according to the original festival schedule. Find Twitter updates from festival organizers below.
An earlier version of this article originally appeared on Stereogum.