Phoenix Announce Book Titled Phoenix: Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix!

The members of the band Phoenix (Thomas Mars, Deck d’Arcy, Laurent Brancowitz, and Christian Mazzalai) are co-authors of a book due out in the fall. The book, which will provide an extensive history of the French band’s 30-year career, is titled Phoenix: Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix! and was co-written with British music journalist Laura Snapes.

“The book draws on the band’s personal archives, including photography of everything from their instruments to the notebooks in which every lyric and chord change were carefully notated,” reads a statement from the publisher Rizzoli. “Accompanying this is an oral history of the Phoenix’s journey in their own words. The book is a superfan’s chronicle of the evolution of a band.”

The book drops on October 15 and is scheduled to coincide with several significant anniversaries for the French dance and indie pioneers, including the 20th anniversary of their debut album United and the 10 year anniversary of their breakthrough Grammy-winning album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Phoenix’s most recent album was 2017’s Ti Amo, which was listed as a SPIN Essential.