Pharmakon Announces New Album Devour, Releases “Self-Regulating System”

Pharmakon has announced a new album, Devour, out August 30 on Sacred Bones. It’s Margaret Chardiet’s fourth album with the label, and her first new music since the release of 2017’s Contact. As a preview of things to come, Chardiet has released Devour’s first single, “Self-Regulating System,” which deals in the kind of visceral, somatic noise she’s been refining over the past ten years. It’s an urgent, pulsing howl of a track, with obscured shouts and metallic screeches creeping in over the course of its nearly six and a half-minute runtime.

Chardiet shared a lengthy statement along with the album announcement, which examines concepts of phamarkon (the drug, the change-agent), pharmakos (the ritual sacrifice, the cultural scapegoat), and the relationship between individuals and societal structures of oppression. Check out a short teaser video for Devour below, along with the tracklist, first single “Self-Regulating System,” and Chardiet’s complete meditation on the “self-cannibalizing caste system” as creative framework.

Devour tracklist:

1. “Homeostasis”

2. “Spit It Out”

3. “Self-Regulating System”

4. “Deprivation”

5. “Pristine Panic / Cheek by Jowl”