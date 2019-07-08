Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready curated the inaugural Peak to Sky music festival in Montana this past weekend and assembled a supergroup of sorts for his headlining performance. Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and Brandi Carlile (who also played solo at the festival) joined McCready on stage for an hour-and-a-half set of covers. This dad-friendly crew performed hits by Van Halen, David Bowie, Aerosmith, Queen, Led Zeppelin, the Kinks, T. Rex, and the Rolling Stones, of course, before closing with Prince’s “Purple Rain,” per a setlist reported by NME.

“I called a bunch of my friends and they were available, luckily, and it worked out,” McCready, who lives in Montana, told the local NBC affiliate before the show. He added, “I love it here. It’s a beautiful country.” (Both of his grandmothers were reportedly born in the state.) McCready’s Pearl Jam bandmate Eddie Vedder, meanwhile, spent his weekend in London, where he joined the Who’s tour stop for a performance of their Quadrophenia track “The Punk and the Godfather.” You can watch fan-filmed footage of McCready and friends’ entire Peak to Sky performance below.