Paul McCartney just wrapped up his “Freshen Up” world tour last night with one final show in Los Angeles, and during his set at Dodger Stadium, the Egypt Station songwriter brought out Ringo Starr to join him in performing a few classic Beatles songs, as Rolling Stone points out.

“We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone: Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr,” McCartney said emphatically as his former bandmate strutted out onstage.

The duo hugged and exchanged a brief “I love you, man” as Ringo made his way to the drums. Together, they performed two Beatles classics: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and the White Album cut “Helter Skelter.”

Elsewhere in his set, McCartney brought out Eagles guitarist (and brother-in-law of Ringo Starr) Joe Walsh to lend his sensibilities as a soloist to a medley of Abby Road songs including “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End.” Check it out below.