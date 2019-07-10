News \
Here’s Everyone Noel Gallager Called a “Cunt” or an “Idiot” in His Latest Interview
Noel Gallagher’s new interview with Variety, about his latest High Flying Birds EP Black Star Dancing and forthcoming U.S. tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, inevitably turned into the prickly 52-year-old insulting his brother and former Oasis partner Liam and a half-dozen other music industry figures. (He does like David Bowie and Stormzy, though.) For easy access, we’ve assembled an index of Noel’s uncensored barbs below.
Liam Gallagher: “I couldn’t think of a reason that would make me want to watch [Liam’s documentary As It Was], considering that every time I see that cunt’s face, I want to fucking take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun.”
Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun: “Scooter? Is that even a real name? [He adopts an American surfer accent.] ‘Scooter. Fucking Scooter.’ Um, I’m not a fan of Taylor Swift. I’m less of a fan of Scooter Brown or whatever his fucking name is. They’re just American idiots. Which, really, I’d be fucking ashamed of them, if I were you.”
“Singer-songwriters”: “It just seems to me that every singer-songwriter gets to be shittier than the next person. It’s a race to the bottom. And you dig deep enough with these cunts, they’re not even singer-songwriters, because they don’t fucking write their own songs.”
Lewis Capaldi (who recently said he’s “never been more happy” than when Gallagher called him an “idiot”): “Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot … Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but fucking hell! … The youth of today: fucking moronic cunts, if you ask me.”
The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tour launches Aug. 8 in Camden, New Jersey. You can view the full schedule here. Read the rest of Gallagher’s Variety interview here.