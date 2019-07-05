Mount Eerie – “(fireworks & wind)”

Mount Eerie has released a new field recording titled “(fireworks & wind).” The track was uploaded today to Bandcamp, where songwriter Phil Elverum wrote that the track consisted of “fireworks and wind recorded July 4, 2019 from outside town.” With a deadpan tone similar to that of his songwriting, the post continues:

no big deal

no reason for this recording

no physical release

the wind gradually increases

Mount Eerie’s latest studio album Now Only was released in March 2018, with its title track later included on our list of the best songs of 2018. Later that year, he released a live album called (after), which was recorded during his 2017 set at Le Guess Who? Festival in the Netherlands. Earlier this year, he separated from actress Michelle Williams after secretly marrying last summer. Check out “(fireworks & wind)” below.