Now that President Trump isn’t speaking to the British ambassador anymore, chances are Mick Jagger isn’t going to get an invite to the White House either. The Rolling Stones singer shot a zinger at the U.S. president on Sunday night (July 7) during a show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, mocking Trump for his July 4th aviation gaffe regarding the Revolutionary War.

As noted by Rolling Stone, Jagger joked to the crowd that the patriotic U.S. holiday is a bit “touchy” for Brits for obvious reasons, but he found a way to bring some levity to the celebration by mocking Trump’s historical hiccup during the president’s military show of might in Washington a few days earlier. “In fact, the president made a very good point in his speech the other night,” Jagger said. “He said, ‘If only the British had held on to the airports, the whole thing might have gone very differently for us.'”

In case you missed it, adding to his reported tally of 10,000+ false statements so far in his presidency, during his address from the Lincoln Memorial, Trump claimed that “our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do,” to fend off the British during the Revolutionary War. The only problem was the war of independence took place 100 years before the first manned flight; Trump later blamed the historical revisionism on a faulty Teleprompter.

The Jagger jab came as the legendary group is in the midst of its rescheduled North American No Filter tour, which was postponed earlier this year after Jagger underwent a heart procedure. It is the latest back-and-forth between the group and Trump, following several requests from the band that he stop using their music at his political rallies.

Watch Jagger’s Trump tease below.

The article originally appeared on Billboard.