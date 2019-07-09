Pop super-producer and recent Academy Award winner Mark Ronson has released a new video for one of the many singles shared off his latest album Late Night Feelings, the Camila Cabello-featuring “Find U Again.” The mellow funk-pop record’s cinematic, action-packed music video was directed by Bradley & Pablo, and comes complete with a car chase and lots of evocative staring by beautiful people.

“Find U Again” was one of the early singles shared from Late Night Feelings, along with the Miley Cyrus-featuring “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” the Yebba-assisted “Leave Me Lonely, “Pieces of Us,” with King Princess, and the album’s title track with Lykke Li. Late Night Feelings notably features an all-women cast of guests performing what Ronson calls “sad bangers” over his electronic production. Late Night Feelings is Ronson’s fifth studio album and is available to listen to now. Watch the video for the Camila Cabello track “Find U Again” below.