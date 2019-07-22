Former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan and his band have released a new single, “Letter Never Sent.” The song is from the grunge icon’s forthcoming album Somebody’s Knocking, due out on October 18.

The prolific songwriter and longtime Queens of the Stone Age associate released his last Mark Lanegan Band album Gargoyle in 2017. In the meantime, he’s kept busy by duetting with Neko Case in her seven-minute Hell-On single “Curse of the I-5 Corridor” and performing Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” with Peter Hook during a show in London.

In April. Lanegan released “Stitch It Up,” his first single off of Somebody’s Knocking, and enlisted actor Donal Logue to reprise his Jimmy the Cab Driver MTV character for the video.

As Stereogum pointed out, anyone looking to fill the gap between now and the release of the new album should tune in to Late Night With Seth Meyers this week and keep an eye out for Lanegan sitting in with the in-house 8G Band for a four-night run. He’ll be joined by band leader Fred Armisen, guitar virtuoso Marnie Stern, Seth Jabour and Syd Butler from Les Savvy Fav, and Eli Janney of Girls Against Boys fame.

Stream “Letter Never Sent” below.