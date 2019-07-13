Mariah Carey Responds to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Remix Invitation: “One Sweet Town Road”

Lil Nas X threw an idea Mariah Carey’s way to reimagine his career-launching smash, and she came back with one of her own on Friday night (July 12).

The pop diva is the latest celebrity to catch the “Old Town Road” mastermind’s eye when it comes to collaboration, and he shot his shot on Twitter when he casually invited her to team up on a remix of the unstoppable chart-topper.

(This would be yet another styling of “Old Town Road,” as Lil Nas X just joined forces with Young Thug and Mason “Yodeling Kid” Ramsey on a remix of the track.)

Carey not only seems game, but delivered an extremely timely nod to one of her biggest hits in response.

Anything that combines “One Sweet Day,” Carey’s 1995 collaboration with Boyz II Men, with “Old Town Road” would be huge, and not just for the potential of getting Carey and Lil Nas X on the same track. “One Sweet Day” currently shares the title for longest-running hit atop the Hot 100 chart with Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s bilingual banger “Despacito” — an esteemed group that “Old Town Road” could very well join, as the song has just notched its 14th week atop the tally with the July 13-dated chart.

In the meantime, fans get to salivate at the prospect of a Lil Nas X and Carey moment — and what a sweet one it could be.

