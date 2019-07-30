Mac DeMarco was last night’s musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live and, as part of the show’s summer concert series, the singer-songwriter put on an extended set for an outdoor audience. DeMarco performed the Here Comes The Cowboy-track “Finally Alone” for the televised broadcast, complete with a dancing, half-naked cowboy strongman.

For Kimmel’s online exclusive footage, you can watch DeMarco perform four more songs from Here Comes The Cowboy: lead single “Nobody,” “K,” “Little Dogs,” and “Cattleman’s Prayer.” Dancing cowboy aside, it’s a very chill, quiet performance, which is striking when juxtaposed against a large, screaming concert audience. That said, it’s probably better to listen to the man’s music in an outdoor park type setting than inside a televised studio.

Here Comes The Cowboy was released earlier this year. It’s his first album since 2017’s This Old Dog. In promotion of the album, DeMarco released the singles “Nobody,” “On the Square,” “All Of Our Yesterdays,” and the title track. DeMarco is currently touring across North America and occasionally moonlighting as a producer. He recently worked on a wacky new song by The Voidz called “The Eternal Tao.”

Watch DeMarco’s performances of “Finally Alone,” “Nobody,” “K,” “Little Dogs,” and “Cattleman’s Prayer” on Kimmel below.