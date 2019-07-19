Lil Pump – “Pose to Do” (ft. Quavo and French Montana)

It’s been about a year and a half now since Lil Pump’s breakthrough single “Gucci Gang” topped the charts, but the Florida rapper has kept busy in the interim. His sophomore album Haverd Dropout was released in February, featuring the previously-released singles “Esskeetit,” “Drug Addicts” (ft. Charlie Sheen), and of course, “I Love It,” his goofy collaboration with Kanye West, which appeared on our list of the 101 best songs of 2018. Now, Lil Pump is back with a new single called “Pose to Do” featuring French Montana and Quavo.

The track opens with a hypnotic hook from Quavo before Pump and French Montana deliver alternating verses punctuated by Auto-Tuned ad-libs from the Migos rapper. “What I’m supposed to do? What I’m supposed to do? / I’m surrounded by all these bad bitches, but I only want two,” Quavo raps in the hook.

In December, Lil Pump came under fire for his song “Butterfly Doors,” which some believed contained racist lyrics. A few days later, the young rapper published an apology on social media, and later released a music video for the song which omitted the controversial phrase in question. Check out his new song “Pose to Do” below.