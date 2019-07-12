Young Thug and Mason Ramsey Remix Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road”

“Old Town Road” is still the No. 1 song in the country, but Lil Nas X isn’t done with it yet. The Atlanta rapper has released a new remix of the track featuring guest verses from Young Thug and Mason Ramsey.

The release follows earlier remixes including the radio-ready Billy Ray Cyrus remix and breezy Diplo remix, the latter of which was unveiled during the group’s performance at this year’s Stagecoach Music Festival. Chicago rapper CupcakKe also released her own remix of the single called “Old Town Hoe” in April, which later received its own music video.

X’s debut EP 7 dropped last month via Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment. On the last day of June, which is also LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the rapper came out as gay. “It’s something I was considering never doing, ever—taking to the grave,” he later said in an interview. “But I don’t wanna live my entire life—especially how I got to where I’m at—not doing what I wanna do.”

Check out the new remix below.