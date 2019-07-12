Lil Nas X Says “No More Old Town Roads”

“Old Town Road” is still the biggest song in the country, but has even Lil Nas X had enough? After releasing a new remix of the track featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey last night, the 20-year-old rapper took to Instagram today to announce, in what appears to be serious fashion, that he’s done with new remixes of the record-breaking single.

“The prophecy is fulfilled,” he posted. “No more old town roads🐎⚡️.” The text was paired with a photo of Lil Nas standing in front of a horse statue not all that different from the single’s majestic cover art.

“Old Town Road” has currently spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100—just two weeks away from breaking the record for longest-running No. 1 single in Billboard history. So far, we’ve heard four iterations of the track: the original, then Diplo’s festival-ready EDM remix, then Billy Ray Cyrus’ legendary version, and now (finally?) Young Thug and Mason Ramsey’s new “yee yee gang” remix.

So should we believe Lil Nas X? On the one hand, he’s been teasing the Young Thug remix since before any of the others were even released, so it would make a fitting thematic ending. On the other hand…