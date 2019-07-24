Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Show

Esteemed music showcase MTV Unplugged has announced a new one-off special featuring Liam Gallagher in Hull, in the UK. Per MTV UK’s official announcement, the hourlong set will see the onetime Oasis frontman “playing well-loved hits in an intimate setting and acoustic medium, including tracks from his number one debut solo album As You Were, some new material and a selection of Oasis classics.”

Gallagher also shared the news on his Instagram page: “I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull! LG x”

The apparent affection for Hull is probably something of a dig at his brother, Noel, who called the city a “fucking shithole” at a gig there last year.

Said MTV International’s Bruce Gilmer: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the franchise back to the UK, and to markets around the world, for a whole new generation of music fans. As always with Liam Gallagher, we can guarantee it’s going to be an incredible night full of surprises.”

Since its debut in 1989, MTV Unplugged has been facilitating stripped-back, acoustic performances by some of the most iconic artists in contemporary rock and pop; recent Unplugged performers have included Bleachers and Shawn Mendes. Find Gallagher’s Instagram announcement below.