lana-del-rey-says-norman-fucking-rockwell-will-be-released-next-month

Lana Del Rey’s sixth studio album Norman Fucking Rockwell feels like it’s been in the works for some time now, but it looks like things are nearing completion. The vocalist took a moment during her set at Spain’s FIB Benicàssim Festival Friday night to say that the album would be arriving in August, as Stereogum points out.

While introducing her recent single “Mariners Apartment Complex,” the vocalist born Elizabeth Grant responded to enthusiastic questions from the crowd, assuring them that the album was “coming out next month.” Unfortunately, she didn’t really elaborate beyond that.

Lana Del Rey released her fifth studio album Lust for Life in 2017 featuring the singles “Love,” “Summer Bummer,” “Groupie Love,” and the title track. In the interim, she’s continued to release new music, including the singles “Venice Bitch,” “Mariners Apartment Complex,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it,” all of which are slated to appear on Norman Fucking Rockwell. In May, she released a cover of the Sublime hit “Doin’ Time.”

Check out fan-shot footage of her latest update below.