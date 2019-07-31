Lana Del Rey Announces Release Date for Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lana Del Rey’s new album Norman Fucking Rockwell finally has a release date: August 30.

It’s been almost a year since we heard the very good first single “Mariner’s Apartment Complex,” which was shortly followed by the even better “Venice Bitch.” We named the latter song the third best of 2018. Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey shared the third single from Norman Fucking Rockwell, entitled “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it.” All three songs made it onto the album’s final tracklist.

Also making an appearance on Norman Fucking Rockwell is Lana’s cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” The album’s cover art was shot by Lana’s sister Chuck Grant, and features Lana posing with Duke Nicholson (Jack’s grandson) on a boat. Per a Twitter announcement, Jack Antonoff, Rick Nowles, and Zach Dawes have all made contributions to the new music.

Lana Del Rey’s last album was 2017’s Lust for Life. Find her Twitter post below, along with the album art and tracklist.

Norman Fucking Rockwell:

01. “Norman fucking Rockwell”

02. “Mariners apartment complex”

03. “Venice bitch”

04. “Fuck it I love you”

05. “Doin’ time”

06. “Love song”

07. “Cinnamon Girl”

08. “How to disappear”

09. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness is a butterfly”

14. “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”