Here Are the Lyrics to Kygo and Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”
In 1990, legendary vocalist Whitney Houston covered “Higher Love” by English singer-songwriter Steve Winwood. Houston never officially released her version, but it became a bonus track on the Japanese edition of her third studio album and a fan favorite.
After her death in 2012, some of her music was reworked, which led to Norwegian producer Kygo giving “Higher Love” a proper release. He layered Houston’s vocals over an upbeat dance track and released it in June, marking her first official posthumous release since her death. According to the Houston Estate, the family plans to release more new music and undertake a hologram tour.
See Kygo and Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” full lyrics and video below.
[VERSE 1]
Think about it
There must be higher love
Down in the heart or
Hidden in the stars above
Without it, life is wasted time
Look inside your heart,
I’ll look inside mine
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair
We will walk the line
And try to see
Falling behind in what could be
[CHORUS]
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love
Where’s that higher love
I keep thinking of
[VERSE 2]
Worlds are turning
And we’re just hanging on
Facing our fear
And standing out there alone
A yearning and it’s real to me
There must be someone
Who’s feeling for me
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair
We will walk the line
And try to see
Falling behind in what could be
[CHORUS]
[BRIDGE]
I will wait for it
I’m not too late for it
Until then I’ll sing my song
To cheer the night along
I could light the night up
With my soul on fire
I could make the sun shine
From pure desire
Let me feel that love come over me
Let me feel how strong it could be
[CHORUS]
Written by: Steve Winwood, Will Jennings
