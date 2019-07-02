In 1990, legendary vocalist Whitney Houston covered “Higher Love” by English singer-songwriter Steve Winwood. Houston never officially released her version, but it became a bonus track on the Japanese edition of her third studio album and a fan favorite.

After her death in 2012, some of her music was reworked, which led to Norwegian producer Kygo giving “Higher Love” a proper release. He layered Houston’s vocals over an upbeat dance track and released it in June, marking her first official posthumous release since her death. According to the Houston Estate, the family plans to release more new music and undertake a hologram tour.

See Kygo and Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” full lyrics and video below.

[VERSE 1]

Think about it

There must be higher love

Down in the heart or

Hidden in the stars above

Without it, life is wasted time

Look inside your heart,

I’ll look inside mine

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair

We will walk the line

And try to see

Falling behind in what could be [CHORUS]

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love

Where’s that higher love

I keep thinking of [VERSE 2]

Worlds are turning

And we’re just hanging on

Facing our fear

And standing out there alone

A yearning and it’s real to me

There must be someone

Who’s feeling for me

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair

We will walk the line

And try to see

Falling behind in what could be [CHORUS]

[BRIDGE]

I will wait for it

I’m not too late for it

Until then I’ll sing my song

To cheer the night along

I could light the night up

With my soul on fire

I could make the sun shine

From pure desire

Let me feel that love come over me

Let me feel how strong it could be [CHORUS] Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd. Written by: Steve Winwood, Will Jennings

