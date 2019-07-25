Kanye West Wants Danny McBride to Play Him in a Biopic, According to Danny McBride

Danny McBride stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night to promote his forthcoming HBO series The Righteous Gemstones. McBride discussed his move to South Carolina and hanging out with Vice Principals costar Bill Murray, but the most memorable portion of the interview concerned the wild day McBride says he spent with Kanye West.

As McBride tells it, the historic summit occurred after Ye called McBride out of the blue.

“I thought it was a joke,” McBride told Kimmel. “He said he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out.” He added: “I think he thought I lived in Los Angeles and then I was like ‘no, I live in Charleston’ and then he was quiet for a minute. He’s like ‘okay, I can go there too.'”

According to McBride, West made the trip out to South Carolina, and then tried to rope McBride into collaborating with him.

“He had an idea for a project, which I think is a pretty brilliant idea. He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life, and he wanted me to play him,” McBride said. “So I thought it was a cool enough idea to be like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to hang out and talk about it.’ So, he came down, we hung out, went out on a boat, and just talked.”

The two returned to McBride’s house, where the actor’s 7-year-old son was waiting for them with a special request.

“He’s like ‘Poppa, do you think Kanye West wants to watch me play Fortnite?” McBride said. It turns out that Yeezy was totally down to watch the little McBride play video games all night.

Watch the entire interview below.