Scooter Braun is getting some support. When news broke on Sunday, June 30, that he had reached a deal to acquire Big Machine Records, Taylor Swift publicly called him out on Tumblr and accused the talent manager of “incessant, manipulative bullying” that spanned “years.” She was upset that by buying the label, Braun essentially owns her 2006-2018 master recordings.

While a number of artists have shared their support for Swift, some of Braun’s most famous clients—including Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato—as well as his own wife, Yael Cohen Braun, have stepped up to defend him from the accusations Swift has leveled.

“For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair,” Bieber wrote on an Instagram post the same day. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you.”

“Keep putting up these W’s!” Ty Dolla $ign encouraged.

Yael Cohen Braun shared her own message on Instagram defending her husband, saying, “You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believed in yourself.”

Lovato also took to Instagram and shared her defense of Braun, calling him a “good man.” “Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them,” she implored Swift.

Scott Borchetta, the original owner of Big Machine, released a statement on the label’s website to defend Braun, arguing that Swift had a chance to get her master recordings. Here’s an excerpt:

“100% of all Taylor Swift assets were to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement. We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to ‘albums’ but more of a length of time… Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave.”

See what others who are siding with Braun have to say:

