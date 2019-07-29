Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme joined the Raconteurs on Friday night to perform “Blue Veins” from the band’s 2006 album Broken Boy Soldiers. They played at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Jack White and Homme have a long history, and they reunited on Homme’s Alligator Hour show on Apple Music last week. The two discussed their feeling on the media, technology, and their effects on culture.

Check out Homme and the Raconteurs below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.