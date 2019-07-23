News \
John Prine Postpones Tour Dates Due to Surgery
John Prine has postponed his next eight shows due to health issues. A statement from his family and record label, posted on the country singer’s Instagram, said doctors told Prine that he currently faces an elevated risk for a stroke. He will undergo surgery this week to insert a stent and “looks forward to a full and speedy recovery,” the statement said.
Colorado and Edmonton shows have been rescheduled for Sept. 18 and next Aug. 9, respectively, with updates on the remaining postponed dates to come. Original tickets will be honored and refunds are available. Several performances scheduled later in the year do not appear to be affected, including Prine’s Belgium show with Steve Gunn on Aug. 31.
Prine released his latest album The Tree of Forgiveness last April and has been touring since February. Last month he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Missy Elliott, Dallas Austin, and others. View his family’s statement and the full list of postponed shows below.
John Prine Postponed Tour Dates
July 28 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks (Rescheduled for Sept.18, 2019)
July 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Gardens
Aug 2 – Portland, Ore. @ Oregon Zoo
Aug 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ Woodland Park Zoo
Aug 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug 8 – Banff, AB @ Shaw Ampitheatre
Aug 9 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Performing Arts Center
Aug 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival (Rescheduled for Aug 9, 2020)
**@redrocksco has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2019** We are currently working on rescheduling the affected dates and will share updates information as soon as possible – all original tickets will remain valid. Alternatively, refunds are available at original point of purchase. In consultation with his doctors, John has been advised that he has an elevated risk for a stroke. He will have surgery this week to insert a stent which will remedy the issue. He looks forward to a full and speedy recovery. Thank you for your support and understanding. – The Prine family and Oh Boy Records. Shows to be rescheduled: July 28 – Red Rocks-Morrison, CO (Rescheduled for Sept.18, 2019) July 30 – Red Butte Gardens -SLC, UT Aug 2 – Oregon Zoo- Portland, OR Aug 4 – Woodland Park Zoo – Seattle, Aug 6 – Queen Elizabeth Amp. – Vancouver, BC Aug 8 – Shaw Amp – Banff, AB Aug 9 – Jack Singer PAC – Calgary, AB Aug 11 – Edmonton Folk Festival – Edmonton, AB (Rescheduled for Aug 9, 2020)
