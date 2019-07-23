John Prine Postpones Tour Dates Due to Surgery

John Prine has postponed his next eight shows due to health issues. A statement from his family and record label, posted on the country singer’s Instagram, said doctors told Prine that he currently faces an elevated risk for a stroke. He will undergo surgery this week to insert a stent and “looks forward to a full and speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Colorado and Edmonton shows have been rescheduled for Sept. 18 and next Aug. 9, respectively, with updates on the remaining postponed dates to come. Original tickets will be honored and refunds are available. Several performances scheduled later in the year do not appear to be affected, including Prine’s Belgium show with Steve Gunn on Aug. 31.

Prine released his latest album The Tree of Forgiveness last April and has been touring since February. Last month he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Missy Elliott, Dallas Austin, and others. View his family’s statement and the full list of postponed shows below.

John Prine Postponed Tour Dates

July 28 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks (Rescheduled for Sept.18, 2019)

July 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Gardens

Aug 2 – Portland, Ore. @ Oregon Zoo

Aug 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ Woodland Park Zoo

Aug 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug 8 – Banff, AB @ Shaw Ampitheatre

Aug 9 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Performing Arts Center

Aug 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival (Rescheduled for Aug 9, 2020)