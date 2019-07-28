James Blackshaw Announces Return to Music

Back in 2016, English guitar virtuoso James Blackshaw announced the end of his music career. He said he planned to continue making music, but would no longer perform, citing the difficulty of constant touring and making a living purely on record sales. But today, the musician took to Tumblr to announce his return. His last LP was 2015’s Summoning Suns.

“After three years of not performing live and nearly five years since my last solo album, I feel a new energy and desire to record again and return to the stage,” he writes in a post. “I hope to have some news regarding new recordings shortly.”

Blackshaw also mentions that he will be selling guitars to help and finance the new album and pay his bills. Another post reads, “I’m selling this rather lovely Loriente Clarita classical guitar that I used to record ‘Love Is The Plan The Plan Is Death’, ‘Fantomas’ and Myrninerest’s ‘Jhonn, Uttered Babylon’ featuring David Tibet of Current 93.”

Read Blackshaw’s full announcement below.

It’s been a while. After three years of not performing live and nearly five years since my last solo album, I feel a new energy and desire to record again and return to the stage. I never meant to be particularly dramatic about announcing my hiatus from music. I never knew if I’d feel this way again, but I’m genuinely happy I do. I hope to have some news regarding new recordings shortly. In the meantime, if you’d like to book me to play a show, in any town or city in any country, please contact me directly at: shoryobuni AT hotmail DOT com I’m also selling some guitars to help and finance the new album. And pay bills. You know how it goes. Much love and hope to see you soon, James I’m selling this rather lovely Loriente Clarita classical guitar that I used to record ‘Love Is The Plan The Plan Is Death’, ‘Fantomas’ and Myrninerest’s ‘Jhonn, Uttered Babylon’ featuring David Tibet of Current 93. It sounds and plays beautifully and I hope it finds a good new home. The money from the sale of this guitar is going towards financing my new solo album, so know that if you purchase it, you’re helping me too. Happy to devalue the guitar by adding my childish squiggle of a signature to the guitar, if it floats your boat. Much love, James

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.