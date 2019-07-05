Stream J. Cole’s New Dreamville Album Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, More

J. Cole is back with his new compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III. Like its predecessors, the release compiles music from artists on his Dreamville imprint like Cole, J.I.D., Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Bas, and Lute. Ahead of its release, listeners heard songs like “Down Bad,” “Got Me,” “Lambo Truck,” and “Costa Rica,” each of which includes a wealth of guest collaborators. The third instillation in the series includes new music from Cole, as well as outside collaborators like Vince Staples, T.I., Maxo Kream, DaBaby, Young Nudy, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more. Kendrick Lamar also makes an uncredited guest appearance on album opener “Under the Sun,” as Pitchfork points out.

Earlier tonight, Cole took to Twitter to encourage listeners to look up artists on the album that they might not be familiar with and help support their careers. “There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way,” he wrote. “Same goes for the producers that go unheard and make beats all day every day hoping to cut through.”

Check out Revenge of the Dreamers III, as well as REVENGE, a 30-minute documentary about the making of the album, below.