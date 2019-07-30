Iggy Pop – “James Bond”

Iggy Pop has released a new single called “James Bond.” It’s the second release from Free, his upcoming 18th studio album, which is due out on September 6. The driving and playful “James Bond” provides a contrast to the ambient atmosphere of the record’s first eponymous single, but both are dominated by trumpet work (provided by Leron Thomas). “James Bond” also features vocals from Laure Vern of Manchester band PINS.

Of the track, Iggy said in a press statement: ““I’ve never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith’s reading is so loaded, and Leron’s production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy.”

“She wants to be your James Bond/Well it’s not for a price, and it’s not to be nice/She wants to be your James Bond,” the legendary Stooges frontman sings on the track. He continues: “I don’t know what [the protagonist of the song] is up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she’s taking over. Well, why not? I’ll try anything once.”

Iggy Pop’s previous LP, Post Pop Depression, was released in 2016. He also released a collaborative EP with Underworld, Teatime Dub Encounters, last year. This year, he appeared in Jim Jarmusch’s recent zombie horror-comedy The Dead Don’t Die (read our review here). Listen to “James Bond” below.