Watch the First Trailer for Hustlers With Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, and More

Annapurna Pictures has begun their rollout for Hustlers, a film about former strippers stealing money from wealthy Wall Street types. Writing and direction come courtesy of Lorene Scafaria, who wrote Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and who’s basing the new film on “The Hustlers at Scores“—a 2015 article by Jessica Pressler in New York magazine’s The Cut. Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B. Hustlers marks Cardi B’s first acting gig, and Lizzo’s second big Hollywood blockbuster of the year (she had a role in Uglydolls). Usher has also been cast in the film, in an undisclosed role.

Today, we’re getting our first glimpse of footage from the film. The first official trailer for Hustlers is out now, and is fittingly soundtracked by Cardi B’s recent single “Money.” “You see what they did to this country?” asks Lopez in a voiceover segment. “They stole from everybody. Hardworking people lost everything, and not one of these douchebags went to jail. The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules.” Check it out below, and catch Hustlers in theaters this September.