Goo Goo Dolls Announce Fall Tour for New Album Miracle Pill

Goo Goo Dolls are heading out on tour in support of their upcoming album Miracle Pill. Kicking things off in Austin on October 25, they’ll hit Sioux City and Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; Charleston, North Carolina; and more before wrapping on November 25 in Toronto, Canada.

The band spoke to SPIN recently about the sound of their new album and the long road from Dizzy Up the Girl, which had its 20th anniversary last year.

“We’re living in this incredibly tumultuous time,” said John Rzeznik, “and I think that people are starting to lose their hope. That was something that just started spilling out of me when I was writing.”

He later explained of their new music, “I think most of the songs are about connections and trying to have some sort of a genuine connection with people. I think that that’s something that’s really lacking in the world, you know?”

Find the full list of dates for Goo Goo Dolls’ upcoming tour below. Miracle Pill is out September 13 via Warner Records.