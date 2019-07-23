Future – “Undefeated” (ft. Lil Keed)

Future has never really believed in breaks. The rapper has already released two projects this year and now shares a brand new single with Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, the heavy “Undefeated.” There isn’t anything particularly magical about it but it’s a solid Future record, if you like his more straight-laced sound. It’s not clear yet if this new track is a sign of another Future project to come.

The new song is Future’s first since his June EP Save Me. Save Me is Future’s second project of 2019 following THE WIZRD, which came out at the beginning of the year, along with an accompanying documentary. THE WIZRD contains the singles “Crushed Up,” “Jumpin On A Jet,” and “Rocket Ship.”

Future is one of the headliners for the Bay Area edition of Rolling Loud this year, along with Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, and G-Eazy. That festival will take place at the end of September. He also recently announced plans for a co-headlining tour with Meek Mill, called the “Legendary Nights” tour, which will begin in the fall, with support from YG, Megan Thee Stallion, and DJ Mustard. The tour will make stops in multiple cities throughout North America, including in St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas. Listen to “Undefeated” below.