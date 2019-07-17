Four Tet – “Dreamer”

Four Tet has released a new track called “Dreamer,” the latest in a recent drip of standalone tunes. Rhythmically exciting and texturally soothing, with many layers of interlocking percussion and melody, the brief track would fit in nicely with the material on the producer’s most recent studio album, 2017’s New Energy. On Spotify, “Dreamer” is grouped together with Four Tet’s previous single, the loping “Teenage Birdsong,” suggesting that the two are both from the same project—perhaps the new record that Kieran Hebden tweeted about working on a few months ago.

Four Tet has been active since the release of New Energy: touring, producing Neneh Cherry’s album Broken Politics, remixing artists like Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and releasing a live album of his own. Before “Teenage Birdsong,” he dropped a one-off track called “Only Human” under the alias KH, which reworks Nelly Furtado’s 2006 track “afraid” into a chopped-up dancefloor anthem.

Hear “Dreamer” below.