Explosions in the Sky Announce 20th Anniversary Reissues, World Tour

Explosions in the Sky formed 20 years ago today, and to celebrate the occasion, the era-defining post-rock band has announced new reissues of two of its most beloved albums. Deluxe remastered and repackaged versions of 2000’s How Strange, Innocence and 2005’s The Rescue will be available on August 16.

The anniversary celebration include new reissues of both albums on vinyl, and both albums will be available on digital platforms for the first time. Ahead of their August rerelease, the band has made one song from each album available on digital platforms including YouTube, Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

If that weren’t enough, the band is also setting out on tour to celebrate the anniversary. Their upcoming U.S. tour kicks off in Mesa, Arizona on September 11 before wrapping up in Oklahoma City this October. From there, the Texas four-piece sets off for Europe, where they’re playing shows in Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Paris, London, Zurich, Berlin, and more.

Hear new remastered versions of How Strange, Innocence’s “A Song for Our Fathers” and The Rescue’s “Day Six,” and check out the band’s full itinerary of tour dates below. Both vinyl releases are currently available for preorder here.

We're releasing deluxe remastered & repackaged editions of our debut album, How Strange, Innocence, available on vinyl for the first time since 2004, & The Rescue, on vinyl & digital platforms for the first time ever. Preorder – https://t.co/pqWuueEBMW pic.twitter.com/XFiKqbKdV0 — ExplosionsInTheSky (@EITS) July 4, 2019

Explosions in the Sky tour dates:

9/11 – Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

9/12 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

9/13 – Yost Theater, Santa Ana, CA

9/14 – Love Field, Point Reyes, CA

9/16 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

9/17 – Crest Theater, Sacramento, CA

9/19 – The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

9/20 – Ogden Theater, Denver, CO

9/21 – Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO

9/22 – Taos Mesa Brewing Ampitheater, Taos, NM

10/10 – The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN

10/11 – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

10/12 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/13 – Knockdown Center, Queens, NY

10/14 – Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY

10/16 – Masonic Temple – Cathedral, Detroit, MI

10/17 – Castle Theater, Bloomington, IL

10/18 – The Sylvee, Madison, WI

10/19 – The Palace Theater, St Paul, MN

10/20 – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa, IA

10/22 – The Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE

10/23 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

10/24 – Criterion Theater, Oklahoma City, OK

2/1 – Aula Magna, Lisbon, PT

2/2 – La Riviera, Madrid, ES

2/3 – BARTS, Barcelona, ES

2/5 – Teatro Duse, Bologna, IT

2/6 – Fabrique, Milan, IT

2/8 – Salle de l’Alhambra (Antigel Festival), Geneva, CH

2/9 – La Cigale, Paris, FR

2/11 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, ENG

2/12 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, SCT

2/13 – Vicar Street, Dublin, IRL

2/14 – Albert Hall, Manchester, ENG

2/15 – Eventim Apollo, London, ENG

4/26 – Autumn Falls @ De Roma, Antwerp, BE

4/27 – Autumn Falls @ Capitole, Gent, BE

4/29 – Rote Fabrik, Zurich, CH

4/30 – E-Werk, Cologne, DE

5/1 – TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Utrecht, NL

5/3 – Huxleys, Berlin, DE

5/4 – Fabrik, Hamburg, DE