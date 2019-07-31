Before dropping his third studio album ÷, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released two digital singles on the same day: “Shape Of You,” which would go on to become one of his biggest hits ever, and a fan favorite titled “Castle on the Hill.”

While “Castle on the Hill” wouldn’t match the commercial success of “Shape Of You,” it quickly became popular among his fans for its nostalgic feeling. “Castle on the Hill” is an ode to growing up and getting old, with Sheeran recounting memorable moments of his childhood on the English countryside.

Sheeran himself described the track as a long song, but about a place as opposed to a person. He told Zane Lowe, “This is a love song for Suffolk, because I don’t think anyone has ever done that.”

See Ed Sheeran’s full “Castle on the Hill” lyrics and video below.

When I was six years old I broke my leg

I was running from my brother and his friends

And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down

I was younger then, take me back to when I Found my heart and broke it here

Made friends and lost them through the years

And I’ve not seen the roaring fields in so long, I know I’ve grown

But I can’t wait to go home I’m on my way

Driving at ninety down those country lanes

Singing to “Tiny Dancer”

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes

Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends

Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don’t reckon that I did it right

But I was younger then, take me back to when We found weekend jobs, when we got paid

We’d buy cheap spirits and drink them straight

Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long, oh how we’ve grown

But I can’t wait to go home I’m on my way

Driving at ninety down those country lanes

Singing to “Tiny Dancer”

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill One friend left to sell clothes

One works down by the coast

One had two kids but lives alone

One’s brother overdosed

One’s already on his second wife

One’s just barely getting by

But these people raised me and I can’t wait to go home And I’m on my way, I still remember

This old country lanes

When we did not know the answers

And I miss the way you make me feel, it’s real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Written by: Benjamin Joseph Levin, Edward Christopher Sheeran

