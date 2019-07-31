Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s “Castle On The Hill”
Before dropping his third studio album ÷, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released two digital singles on the same day: “Shape Of You,” which would go on to become one of his biggest hits ever, and a fan favorite titled “Castle on the Hill.”
While “Castle on the Hill” wouldn’t match the commercial success of “Shape Of You,” it quickly became popular among his fans for its nostalgic feeling. “Castle on the Hill” is an ode to growing up and getting old, with Sheeran recounting memorable moments of his childhood on the English countryside.
Sheeran himself described the track as a long song, but about a place as opposed to a person. He told Zane Lowe, “This is a love song for Suffolk, because I don’t think anyone has ever done that.”
See Ed Sheeran’s full “Castle on the Hill” lyrics and video below.
When I was six years old I broke my leg
I was running from my brother and his friends
And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down
I was younger then, take me back to when I
Found my heart and broke it here
Made friends and lost them through the years
And I’ve not seen the roaring fields in so long, I know I’ve grown
But I can’t wait to go home
I’m on my way
Driving at ninety down those country lanes
Singing to “Tiny Dancer”
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes
Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends
Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don’t reckon that I did it right
But I was younger then, take me back to when
We found weekend jobs, when we got paid
We’d buy cheap spirits and drink them straight
Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long, oh how we’ve grown
But I can’t wait to go home
I’m on my way
Driving at ninety down those country lanes
Singing to “Tiny Dancer”
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
One friend left to sell clothes
One works down by the coast
One had two kids but lives alone
One’s brother overdosed
One’s already on his second wife
One’s just barely getting by
But these people raised me and I can’t wait to go home
And I’m on my way, I still remember
This old country lanes
When we did not know the answers
And I miss the way you make me feel, it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
