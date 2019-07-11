Drake Announces Return of OVO Fest in 2019

Rap superstar, and mascot for the Toronto Raptors, Drake has announced the return of his hometown music festival OVO Fest to Toronto later this summer. The show didn’t take place last year for whatever reason, but now after what has been a very eventful summer for Toronto so far, Drake has ensured that the fest will continue on, sharing a flyer for it on his Instagram earlier today.

For the festival’s first night, Drake will hand off duty to the B2K, with appearances from other notable early 2000s acts including Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Mario, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, and Bobby Valentino. For the second night, Drake is the only announced performer, though he has been known to bring a cavalcade of surprise guests on stage. OVO Fest kicks off on August 4 at the Budweiser Amphitheatre and tickets for the event go on sale Friday, July 12.

Recently, Drake released two new singles, “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (ft. Rick Ross), in celebration of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship win. Check out Drake’s announcement below.