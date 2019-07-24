DIIV have announced their third studio album. Deceiver will be the follow-up to 2016’s Is the Is Are and is expected to be released on October 4 via Captured Tracks.

Along with the album announcement, the band has released the lead single “Skin Game.” In a press statement, Zachary Cole Smith had this to say of the new track:

“It’s an imaginary dialogue between two characters, which could either be myself or people I know, I spent six months in several different rehab facilities at the beginning of 2017. I was living with other addicts. Being a recovering addict myself, there are a lot of questions like, ‘Who are we? What is this disease?’ Our last record was about recovery in general, but I truthfully didn’t buy in. I decided to live in my disease instead. ‘Skin Game’ looks at where the pain comes from. I’m looking at the personal, physical, emotional, and broader political experiences feeding into the cycle of addiction for millions of us.”

DIIV also shared tour dates for their upcoming US trek, set to begin in the fall. Listen to “Skin Game” and check out the Deceiver tracklist and full tour schedule below.

Deceiver Tracklist:

1. Horsehead

2. Like Before You Were Born

3. Skin Game

4. Between Tides

5. Taker

6. For the Guilty

7. The Spark

8. Lorelai

9. Blankenship

10. Acheron

DIIV 2019 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Perris, CA – Desert Daze Festival

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

10/14 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/15 – Houston, TX – Satellite

10/16 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

10/18 – Chicago, IL – Logan Square Auditorium

10/19 – Detroit, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

10/20 – Cleveland, OH – Phantasy

10/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/27 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

12/05 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

12/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Guild Hall

12/07 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

12/08 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

12/10 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

12/11 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

12/13 – Sonoma, CA – Sonoma Redwood Barn