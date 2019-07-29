Deftones Announce Dia De Los Deftones 2019 Festival

Deftones have announced the date and lineup for the second annual Dia De Los Deftones music festival. The upcoming all-ages concert has a pretty eclectic lineup that will feature performances from Chvrches, JPEGMAFIA, Gojira, Hum, Youth Code, and Brutus, as well as—of course—Deftones. Dia De Los Deftones is scheduled for November 2 at the Petco Park in San Diego and tickets for the fest will go live on Friday, August 2.

“In our second year of our festival, the exciting challenge for us is to make sure we once again give the fans a wonderful day of music that reflects the diversity of our own tastes,” lead singer and guitarist Chino Moreno said in a press statement. “Each artist fits a different vertical of the music that we all love. There is truly something for everyone.”

Last year’s inaugural show had an equally interesting lineup, spotlighted by Future, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and Doja Cat, among others. Deftone’s last studio album was 2016’s Gore, the band’s eighth. JPEGMAFIA recently wrapped up touring in support of his last album 2018’s Veteran and Chvrches also shared their third studio album Love Is Dead in 2018 as well.

Check out a poster for the festival below.