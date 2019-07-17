Charli XCX has released the newest single from her forthcoming album Charli in the form of a collaboration with Christine and the Queens. “Gone” premiered earlier today as the “Hottest Record” on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show, and marks Charli’s third official single, following “1999” with Troye Sivan and “Blame It On Your Love” with Lizzo. The track also come along with a stylish music video involving a car and some rope.

Though the studio version of “Gone” is making its debut today, Charli already played the song live with Christine and the Queens at Primavera Sound in late May. In addition to Troye Sivan, Lizzo, and Christine and the Queens, Charli will feature guest spots from Haim, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Clairo, and Yaeji. It’s the pop savant’s third studio album, and her first full-length release since 2017’s Pop 2 (technically a mixtape).

Charli XCX is also heading out on tour in support of the new album—she’ll play Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend, and then kick things off in earnest in September. The tour is set to wrap October 21/22, with two shows at New York City’s Terminal 5. Check out the new single “Gone” with Christine and the Queens below, and find Charli’s full list of tour dates here.