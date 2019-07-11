Cardi B Releases New Song Snippet on Daughter’s Birthday

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture turned one yesterday. Happy birthday, Kulture! To celebrate, Cardi released a snippet of a new song, which repurposes a sample from Eve’s 1999 track “Love is Blind.”

“Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday,” Cardi wrote in an Instagram post. “I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one !It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold.I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it 😩Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy . I love my baby she changed my life.”

Though not an official release, the Kulture-inspired track is Cardi’s first new music since “Press,” which dropped back in May and was followed by an accompanying music video. Revisit our review of Cardi’s 2018 album Invasion of Privacy, and find the new snippet below.