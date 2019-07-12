Cardi B Defends Female Rappers After Jermaine Dupri Compares Them to Strippers

Cardi B is not okurrr with Jermaine Dupri’s opinion of female rappers. During an interview with People published July 11, the record producer said of Cardi, Nicki Minaj, and newcomer Megan Thee Stallion, “I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping, and as far as rap goes, I’m not getting who’s the best.”

Cardi, who has never been shy about being a former stripper, stood up for her fellow female artists later that night in curse-filled videos shared on social media.

“OK, guys, so, I have seen a lot of people write that nowadays, female rappers only talk about they pussy ‘n’ shit. And now that Jermaine Dupri brung it up, now I’m gonna say something about it,” she began. “First of all, I rap about my pussy because she my best friend, you know what I’m saying? And second of all, it’s because it seem like that’s what people want to hear!”

Cardi went on to argue that the negative reaction she got to her song “Be Careful,” which is about being cheated on and having her heart broken (she’s denied it’s about her husband, rapper Offset), is partly the reason why she says she’s “gonna start rapping about my pussy again.”

The Grammy winner also pointed out: “There’s a lot a of female rappers that be rappin’ they ass off and don’t be talking about they pussy and don’t be talking about, you know, gettin’ down and dirty.”

And even if women are rapping about their vaginas, so what? As Cardi tweeted Friday, they’re “the most powerful feature on a woman’s body! It gives birth and shit it pays bills.”

But for those looking for other subject matters in the music they listen to, she shared in a second video a few artists who she thinks rap fans need to check out, including Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Chika, and Kamaiyah. Cardi enthused: “They don’t rap about they vajayjay, they don’t rap about sucking dick, and they dope ass rappers!”

So there you go. Now get streaming.