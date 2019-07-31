Cardi B’s concert in Indianapolis was canceled abruptly Tuesday night because of an “unverified threat” to the rapper, according to a statement shared by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,” the IMPD statement read. “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this is not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

Tuesday night, Cardi B took to Twitter to apologize to fans and shared video of what looks like a rehearsal prior to the show getting shut down.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today. I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show,” Cardi B tweeted. “Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

According to the venue, the concert has already been rescheduled for September 11 and tickets for last night’s show will be honored. The Bankers Life Fieldhouse tweeted the following announcement shortly before the concert was scheduled to begin.