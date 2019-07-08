Watch Car Seat Headrest Debut New Song “Stop Lying to Me”

Car Seat Headrest previewed an unreleased song titled “Stop Lying to Me” in a new mini-documentary released today on Tidal. The third and final installment of the indie band’s doc series I Haven’t Done Shit This Year, the clip shows the group building the song in studio and performing it live for the first time in Seattle. “I think the plan is for it to be on the next record, but it really is still a work in progress,” frontman Will Toledo told Tidal in an accompanying interview. “I’m still really not sure what the final piece is going to look like. I’ve really been thinking it over and changing stuff that could be better.”

Car Seat Headrest wrapped a North American tour earlier this month; they’re also playing several festivals and supporting Death Cab for Cutie on four West Coast shows before the year ends. (View those dates and purchase tickets here.) Toledo and company released a reworked version of their 2011 album Twin Fantasy in February, followed by the live album Commit Yourself Completely in June. The latter project features performances of tracks on Twin Fantasy and their 2016 project Teens of Denial, plus a take on Frank Ocean’s Blonde song “Ivy.”

Watch Car Seat Headrest record and perform “Stop Lying to Me” below.