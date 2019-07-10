Both English singer-songwriter Charli XCX and K-pop group BTS have seen their stars rise over the past year. Ahead of Chari XCX’s upcoming album coming this fall, the artists decided to team up and their ambient collaboration “Dream Glow” was born.

Charli XCX had already written the song, originally titled”Glow,” for her own album before sending the track to BTS, who said they wanted to be involved and wrote their own verse for it. The song was renamed “Dream Glow,” and BTS featured it on the soundtrack to their mobile game BTS World.

See BTS & Charli XCX’s full “Dream Glow” lyrics and video below.

I spend my whole life following the night time

Can’t see the stop sign what you gonna say (hey)

Wandering quietly right into my dreams

It’s all that I see what you gonna say (hey) Always feeling something bigger something real wild (real wild)

Keep on shining, make it brighter than a spotlight (spotlight)

(Hey hey) Sometimes I stop and stare

Follow my dreams right there

Dream glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey)

Sometimes my dreams come true

Sometimes they turn to blue

Dream glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey) 키우기 쉽단 착한 소년들이

감추곤 했던 까진 무르팍 (hey)

내 별자리는 태양의 파편

찬란한 암전 그림자의 춤 (hey) 심장 속에 식지 않는 빛을 느껴 (느껴)

제껴본 적 없는 상대한텐 못 져 (못 져 hey hey) 눈부셨던 미래 에 에 에

잠시만 멈춘 채 에 에 will glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey) 내 꿈은 여기 stay 에 에 에

나 포기 안 할게 에 에 you’ll glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey) 까만 새벽 떨리는 날개를 펼쳐 (펼쳐)

Keep on shining, make it brighter than a spotlight (spotlight, spotlight)

(Hey hey) Sometimes I stop and stare

Follow my dreams right there

Dream glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey) 내 꿈은 여기 stay 에 에 에

나 포기 안 할게 에 에 dream glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey) You’ll glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey)

You’ll glow (oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Glow (oh oh oh oh hey hey) Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC Written by: Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Charlotte Emma Aitchison, Ryn Weaver, Bobby Chung

