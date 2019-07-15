Video: Blood Orange – “Benzo”

Blood Orange, otherwise known as Dev Hynes, released his new mixtape Angel’s Pulse on Friday—the follow-up to his Negro Swan LP from last year. Today, he’s released a self-directed lush and hilarious new clip for the mixtape’s track “Benzo.” The video features a cast of characters in powdered wigs and psychedelized 18th-century period wear; Dev Hynes sings while scratching and plucking along on the cello. Singer and frequent Hynes collaborator Ian Isiah also has a crucial speaking role. It’s a lot of fun.

Prior to the sudden release of the project on Friday, Hynes posted the advance track “Baby Florence.” In April, Hynes also debuted two new songs in a theatrical performance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show. He released a very good Tiny Desk concert earlier this year. Watch the “Benzo” clip below.