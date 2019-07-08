Blood Orange Announces New Mixtape Angel’s Pulse

Blood Orange, otherwise known as Devonté Hynes, has announced a new mixtape called Angel’s Pulse, due out this Friday (July 12). If you are understandably wondering what, exactly, “mixtape” means in this context, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist offered his explanation in a note accompanying the announcement:

My new record is called “Angel’s Pulse” & I performed, produced and mixed the entire thing myself. I’m calling it a mixtape. I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it. I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.

Coinciding with the release of the project, Hynes is setting out on a series of European dates on Friday, and will be playing shows in North America in October (check out his full list of upcoming tour dates here). Hynes debuted two new songs—“Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome”—during a performance on the Late Late Show with James Corden in April. Blood Orange’s last album, Negro Swan, was released in August 2018; revisit our Spin Essential review of the LP here. Check out the cover art for Angel’s Pulse below.