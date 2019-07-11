Justin Bieber Remixes Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”: Listen

Billie Eilish has released a new remix of her current smash hit “Bad Guy” featuring Justin Bieber, who slides through to play the titular man in question. Eilish, to her credit, at least acknowledges how on-the-nose this role is for Bieber. “I’m the bad guy,” he emotes at the end of his verse, and Billie replies, “duh.” “Bad Guy” is currently at No. 2 on the Hot 100, where it has spent weeks attempting to scale the increasingly tall mountain that is “Old Town Road.” The Bieber remix, while thematically coherent, is also just about the biggest weapon that Eilish’s camp could pull from its arsenal as it tries to score the singer her first No. 1 hit.

Bieber has been an outspoken fan of Eilish’s, hobnobbing at her with Coachella, where they danced together while watching Ariana Grande. Bieber is likely working on new music of his own, but in the meantime he has popped his head above water to appear on recent tracks by Gucci Mane (“Love Thru the Computer”) and Chris Brown (“Don’t Check on Me”). All of these things are better uses of his time than defending Scooter Braun on Instagram. Bieber was also one of a number of artists this week to urge Swedish authorities to release A$AP Rocky.

Listen to the “Bad Guy” remix below.