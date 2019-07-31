Billie Eilish is having a vintage year. The 17-year-old California native released her debut studio album this past spring, performed an acclaimed set at Coachella, and recently dropped a remix with her idol Justin Bieber.

Her debut album features a catchy slow-pop track titled “All The Good Girls Go To Hell,” which finds Eilish’s whispering about religion, the devil and California wildfires. The track peaked at No. 46 in the Billboard Hot 100, which became Eilish’s eighth song to break the top 50 at the time.

See Billie Eilish’s full “All The Good Girls Go to Hell” lyrics and video below.

My Lucifer is lonely Standing there, killing time

Can’t commit to anything but a crime

Peter’s on vacation, an open invitation

Animals, evidence

Pearly gates look more like a picket fence

Once you get inside ‘em

Got friends but can’t invite them Hills burn in California

My turn to ignore ya

Don’t say I didn’t warn ya All the good girls go to hell

‘Cause even God herself has enemies

And once the water starts to rise

And heaven’s out of sight

She’ll want the devil on her team My Lucifer is lonely Look at you needing me

You know I’m not your friend without some greenery

Walk in wearing fetters

Peter should know better

Your cover up is caving in

Man is such a fool

Why are we saving him?

Poisoning themselves now

Begging for our help, wow! Hills burn in California

My turn to ignore ya

Don’t say I didn’t warn ya All the good girls go to hell

‘Cause even God herself has enemies

And once the water starts to rise

And heaven’s out of sight

She’ll want the devil on her team My Lucifer is lonely

There’s nothing left to save now

My god is gonna owe me

There’s nothing left to save now (I cannot do this snowflake) Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group Written by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas Baird O’Connell

