Here Are the Lyrics to Billie Eilish’s “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
Billie Eilish is having a vintage year. The 17-year-old California native released her debut studio album this past spring, performed an acclaimed set at Coachella, and recently dropped a remix with her idol Justin Bieber.
Her debut album features a catchy slow-pop track titled “All The Good Girls Go To Hell,” which finds Eilish’s whispering about religion, the devil and California wildfires. The track peaked at No. 46 in the Billboard Hot 100, which became Eilish’s eighth song to break the top 50 at the time.
See Billie Eilish’s full “All The Good Girls Go to Hell” lyrics and video below.
My Lucifer is lonely
Standing there, killing time
Can’t commit to anything but a crime
Peter’s on vacation, an open invitation
Animals, evidence
Pearly gates look more like a picket fence
Once you get inside ‘em
Got friends but can’t invite them
Hills burn in California
My turn to ignore ya
Don’t say I didn’t warn ya
All the good girls go to hell
‘Cause even God herself has enemies
And once the water starts to rise
And heaven’s out of sight
She’ll want the devil on her team
My Lucifer is lonely
Look at you needing me
You know I’m not your friend without some greenery
Walk in wearing fetters
Peter should know better
Your cover up is caving in
Man is such a fool
Why are we saving him?
Poisoning themselves now
Begging for our help, wow!
Hills burn in California
My turn to ignore ya
Don’t say I didn’t warn ya
All the good girls go to hell
‘Cause even God herself has enemies
And once the water starts to rise
And heaven’s out of sight
She’ll want the devil on her team
My Lucifer is lonely
There’s nothing left to save now
My god is gonna owe me
There’s nothing left to save now
(I cannot do this snowflake)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas Baird O’Connell
