Big Sean – “Single Again”

Big Sean’s latest solo album I Decided was released back in 2017, but today, the Detroit native is back with a new song called “Single Again.” The melodic single follows Sean’s recent song “Overtime,” which was co-produced by Hit-Boy and Key Wane & the Tucker Brothers, and comes amid a potential breakup with his longtime girlfriend Jhené Aiko. It’s still unclear if either song will appear on an upcoming album.

I Decided wasn’t the only album Big Sean released in 2017; he also put out a collaborative album with Metro Boomin. In May, he Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz on the YG song “Big Bank” and made an appearance on the Mike WiLL Made-It and Rae Sremmurd track “Aries.” Check out “Single Again” below.