Big Sean has released a new single called “Overtime,” which is his first new piece of solo music since 2017. It’s unclear if the track is associated with a forthcoming project or not. The song, which shifts gears fairly drastically around the two-minute mark, was co-produced Hit-Boy & Key Wane & The Tucker Brothers. The YouTube clip of the track features a silhouette of Sean rapping the track.

In 2017, Big Sean released his last solo album, I Decided, and the collaborative album Double or Nothing with producer Metro Boomin. Big Sean toured North America with Playboi Carti in 2018. He performed with DJ Khaled on Saturday Night Live earlier this year and appears on Khaled’s recent Father of Asahd album. He also joined YG on stage at Coachella in April.

One of the most important news items of 2017, arguably, was the fact that Sean’s former romantic partner Jhené Aiko got an extremely detailed and large tattoo of Big Sean on her arm. (Aiko later alleged that Sean loved to kiss the tattoo of himself.) Aiko and Sean’s split was confirmed by Aiko earlier this year.

Listen to “Overtime” below.